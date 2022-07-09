LIBRARY PROGRAMS

 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
RACINE — The Racine Public Library, 75 Seventh St., offers these events:

The 2022 Summer Reading program is under way. This year’s theme is “Oceans of Possibilities.” Participants log their reading throughout the summer to earn badges and prizes. Get started at RacineLibrary.BeanStack.org.

Camp National Novel Writing Month (NaNoWriMo), through July 31. Patrons of all ages are invited to “set up camp” and work on any type of creative project, not just a novel. First drafts or revisions, scripts, stories, poems or essays are welcome.

Career Development Services with Job Center of Wisconsin, 9-11:30 a.m. Tuesday, July 12. Attendees can get help with resume writing, interview preparation, strengthening their job search, applying for unemployment and registering on the Job Center of Wisconsin website. Virtual workshops are also available.

Lunch Break at the Library, 11 a.m.-2 p.m. Wednesday, July 13, with Jaramillo’s Taco Truck. Every Wednesday, the library will host food trucks in the circle of Library Drive.

Gaming 101 with Gamesters Bay, 5-6 p.m . Thursday, July 14. Does your knowledge of board gaming start and end with Monopoly and Scrabble? Ivette Camarano of Gamesters Bay will open up a whole new world of gaming, demonstrating all sorts of tabletop and board games.

“Senior Craft Series: Patriotic Wreath,” for ages 55 and older, 10-11:30 a.m. Thursday, July 14.

Sink-In Movie, 2 p.m. Friday, July 15. Participants will create their own cardboard submarine during a family-friendly movie.

125th Anniversary Block Party, 10 a.m.-8 p.m. Saturday, July 16. The library is shutting down Lake Avenue in front of the library for a giant block party featuring live music, a Racine history presentation, beer tent, classic car show, food trucks, vendors and games.

Registration is required; call 262-636-9217 or go to racinelibrary.info. Visit the website for storytimes and other ongoing library events.

Submit library news to Loreen Mohr, Journal Times community coordinator, at Lmohr@journaltimes.com. The deadline for submission is noon Tuesday to be considered for publication the following Saturday.

