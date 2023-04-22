RACINE PUBLIC LIBRARY

RACINE — The Racine Public Library, 75 Seventh St., offers these events:

Friends of the Racine Public Library Spring Book Sale, Thursday through Saturday, April 27-29. Early access for Friends of the Racine Public Library is from noon to 6 p.m. Thursday. To become a member, go to racinelibrary.info/friends or sign up at the sale ($10 yearly fee or $15 for families). Public hours are 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Friday and Saturday. Thousands of books, movies, music albums, art, toys and games will be sold. Proceeds support the library.

“We Are the People”: Ri’ana Johnson Author Visit, 1-2:30 p.m. Saturday, April 29. Kenosha author Ri’ana Johnson presents “We Are the People,” her first published book, alongside an empowerment workshop. Johnson is a local teacher and also manages the Recycled Flowers Blog. Registration is recommended.

LEGO Club, for ages 17 and younger, 1-3 p.m. Saturday, April 29. The library’s LEGO collection is provided for building creations. Children 6 and younger must be accompanied by a caretaker.

“Photography 101,” for tweens and older, 5-7 p.m. Participants will learn about location, phone settings. They will take photos at familiar downtown Racine locations, weather permitting. People can bring any device from a phone to a DSLR camera. Registration is required.

Teen Game Night: Crack the Case, 5:30-6:30 p.m. Wednesday, April 26.

“Intro to Vegetable Gardening,” for beginner tweens and older, 11 a.m. to noon Saturday, April 29. Vijai Pandian, horticulture educator for UW-Extension, presents an intro to vegetable gardening that offers tips on site selections, amending soil, building raised beds, when to plant outdoors and post-planting care practices. Registration is required.

The Racine Public Library received a $2,500 grant from the Lois Lenski Covey Foundation to purchase children’s materials for the Techmobile. The funding provided enabled the library to purchase 331 children’s books.

The Techmobile will be replacing the Bookmobile at its usual stops while the Bookmobile is under maintenance. For the full schedule of stops, visit RacineLibrary.info/libary-go.

Go to racinelibrary.info/calendar or call 262-636-9217 for storytimes and other ongoing events. The library is open from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Thursday and from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Friday and Saturday.