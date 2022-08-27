LIBRARY PROGRAMS

RACINE PUBLIC LIBRARY
RACINE — The Racine Public Library, 75 Seventh St., offers these events:
Career Development Services with Job Center of Wisconsin, 9-11:30 a.m. Tuesday, Aug. 30.
Lunch Break at the Library, 11 a.m.-2 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 31, with food by Pina Mexican Eats. At 11 a.m. is a bilingual STEM storytime, and at noon is a technology information session about how to use library resources and other technology.
Senior Bingo, for ages 55 and older, 10-11 a.m. Thursday, Sept. 1. The grand prize is a Walmart gift card.
Ruff Readers, for grades K-five, 4-5 p.m. Monday, Sept. 12. Students practicing their reading skills by reading to a pet therapy dog. Bookings are 15 minutes for a single child and must be reserved a week in advance. Call 262-636-9170.
For more information on storytimes and other ongoing library events, go to racinelibrary.info or call 262-636-9217. Some programs require registration.
