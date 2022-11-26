LIBRARY PROGRAMS

RACINE PUBLIC LIBRARY

RACINE — The Racine Public Library, 75 Seventh St., offers these events:

Reading Challenge: NASA’s Artemis Project — To the Moon, Mars, and Beyond. In ancient Greek mythology, Artemis was the goddess of the moon and twin of the sun god Apollo. Much like NASA’s Apollo program, which took humans to the moon in the 1960s and 1970s, the Artemis spaceflight program will return humans to the moon and prepare us for our first travels to Mars and beyond. As NASA launches Artemis’ first mission, read books and complete activities inspired by this event to earn badges in Beanstack.

“Tips and Tricks for Searching the Internet,” 5-6 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 29.

“Career Development Services with Job Center of Wisconsin,” 9-11 a.m. Tuesday, Nov. 29.

“Code with Drawing,” for grades four to eight, 5-6 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 30.

Senior Bingo, for ages 55 and older, 10-11:30 a.m. Thursday, Dec. 1. Five rounds of bingo are played. The grand prize is a $10 Walmart gift card.

“Tis the Season: Holiday Traditions from Radio’s Golden Age” by Steve Darnall, 6-7 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 1, via Zoom. An audio-based presentation full of classic seasonal sounds from radio’s past.

“COVID-19 Safety During the Holidays,” 11 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 3. The public is invited to visit the Racine Literacy Council’s booth to take a survey and play COVID-19 myth-busters. Survey participants will be entered to win a gift basket. From 1 to 2 p.m., join the RLC to get updated on COVID-19. Questions will be answered.

“Crafts with K: Poetry and Painting,” for ages 16 and older, 1-3 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 3. Participants will present a matching poem and painting. Prizes will go to the top three performers.

For more information on storytimes and other ongoing library events, go to racinelibrary.info or call 262-636-9217, unless otherwise listed. Some programs require registration.