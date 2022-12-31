LIBRARY PROGRAMS

 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
RACINE — The Racine Public Library, 75 Seventh St., offers these events:

Reading Challenge: “NASA’s Artemis Project — To the Moon, Mars, and Beyond,” through January. Go to RacineLibrary.BeanStack.com.

“Computer How-Tos: Windows 101,” 5-6 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 3. Adults in this class learn the basics of the Windows operating system. Registration is required.

Career Development Services with Job Center of Wisconsin, 9-11 a.m., Tuesday, Jan. 3.

Senior Bingo, for ages 55 and older, 10-11 a.m. Thursday, Jan. 5. Five free rounds of bingo on the first Thursday of each month. Prizes are awarded.

The bookmobile will be out of service through Jan. 2. The techmobile will be available at a limited number of its stops for holds pickup.

The library is open 9 a.m.-8 p.m. Monday through Thursday, and 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Friday and Saturday. It will be closed Dec. 31-Jan. 2.

For more information on storytimes and other ongoing library events, go to racinelibrary.info or call 262-636-9217.

Submit library news to Loreen Mohr, Journal Times community coordinator, at Lmohr@journaltimes.com. The deadline for submission is noon Tuesday to be considered for publication the following Saturday.

