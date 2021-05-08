LIBRARY PROGRAMS

 Skip to main content
Library books

RACINE PUBLIC LIBRARY

RACINE — The Racine Public Library, 75 Seventh St., is offering these events:

“Create Your Own Laser Engraved Father’s Day Gift,” 6 p.m. Tuesday, May 11, via Zoom.

May Book Bundles: A new calendar of books bundles is available on the library website. Each day bundles of books for various topics and age groups are bundled together in a bag. Patrons can check one out at curbside pickup.

For more information on these and other library services, go to racinelibrary.info or call 262-636-9217.

BURLINGTON PUBLIC LIBRARY

BURLINGTON — “Saving Seeds for the Seed Library,” 6 p.m. Wednesday, May 12, virtually. Participants can plant their garden using seeds from our library and learn how to save seeds for next year. Free. Register on the Events Calendar at burlingtonlibrary.org or call Barb Lebak at 262-342-1130.

