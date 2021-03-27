LIBRARY PROGRAMS

RACINE PUBLIC LIBRARY
RACINE — The Racine Public Library will hold a Virtual Planetarium Night at 6 p.m. Tuesday, March 30, via Zoom and Facebook Live. Viewers will explore the spring sky with Geneva Lakes Astronomical Society, ask questions, and learn about new space discoveries and upcoming celestial events. Register at racinelibrary.info or call 262-636-9217.
BURLINGTON PUBLIC LIBRARY
BURLINGTON — The Burlington Public Library is virtually offering “Grief Support with Beverly McCumber” at 6 p.m. Thursday, April 1. Beverly McCumber leads the group in supporting each other and sharing the grieving process. Register at no charge at burlingtonlibrary.org or call Barb Lebak at 262-342-1130.