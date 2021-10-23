LIBRARY PROGRAMS

RACINE PUBLIC LIBRARY
RACINE — The Racine Public Library, 75 Seventh St., offers these events:
Read Grateful Reading Challenge (virtual), Nov. 1-30, register at RacineLibrary.BeanStack.org. Participants will practice an attitude of gratitude and learn what gratitude is all about. Participants log their reading hours and complete activities to earn badges all month.
“Alexander Hamilton Poster Exhibit,” through Dec. 4. Explore the history of founding father turned musical sensation, Alexander Hamilton.
“Lost Lady: The Lady Elgin Tragedy,” 6 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 28. The Lady Elgin was a sidewheel steamship carrying 300 passengers. It was returning from Milwaukee to Chicago when it was struck by a schooner and sunk in Lake Michigan on Sept. 8, 1860. Author Paul Timm will share his research and book inspired by the American disaster.
Call 262-636-9217 or go to racinelibrary.info for more information or to register for an event.
BURLINGTON PUBLIC LIBRARY
BURLINGTON — The Burlington Public Library, 166 E. Jefferson St., is offering these programs:
“Veterans 101,” 1 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 26. How can volunteer veterans help other veterans who are on hospice? Veterans “speak” the same language and often relate better than to other volunteers. The public is invited to be involved in honoring a fellow veteran with an appreciation certificate and visit or a formal pinning ceremony (no uniform required).
“Kenosha/Racine Poets Laureate Poetry Event,” 6 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 26. An open-mic poetry event with poets from the Racine and Kenosha area.
“Myths and Misconceptions of Hospice,” 6 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 28. Attendees will learn what hospice has to offer patients and families as well as how care is determined, who is involved in hospice and the choices a family can make regarding care.
To register, call 262-342-1130 or go to burlingtonlibrary.org.