LIBRARY PROGRAMS

“Veterans 101,” 1 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 26. How can volunteer veterans help other veterans who are on hospice? Veterans “speak” the same language and often relate better than to other volunteers. The public is invited to be involved in honoring a fellow veteran with an appreciation certificate and visit or a formal pinning ceremony (no uniform required).

“Kenosha/Racine Poets Laureate Poetry Event,” 6 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 26. An open-mic poetry event with poets from the Racine and Kenosha area.

“Myths and Misconceptions of Hospice,” 6 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 28. Attendees will learn what hospice has to offer patients and families as well as how care is determined, who is involved in hospice and the choices a family can make regarding care.

To register, call 262-342-1130 or go to burlingtonlibrary.org.

