LIBRARY PROGRAMS

RACINE PUBLIC LIBRARY

RACINE — The Racine Public Library, 75 Seventh St., offers these events:

Read Grateful Reading Challenge (virtual), through Nov. 30, register at RacineLibrary.BeanStack.org. Participants will practice an attitude of gratitude and learn what gratitude is all about. Participants log their reading hours and complete activities to earn badges all month.

“Alexander Hamilton Poster Exhibit,” through Dec. 4. Explore the history of founding father turned musical sensation, Alexander Hamilton.

The Writer’s Guild, for grades six to 12, 4:30 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 2.

Dungeons and Dragons Club, for grades six to 12, 6 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 4.

Call 262-636-9217 or go to racinelibrary.info for more information or to register for an event.

