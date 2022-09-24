LIBRARY PROGRAMS

RACINE PUBLIC LIBRARY

RACINE — The Racine Public Library, 75 Seventh St., offers these events:

Craft Time with Miss Keiko for children and their caretaker, 10:30-11:15 a.m. Wednesday, Sept. 28.

Career Development Services with Job Center of Wisconsin, 9-1 a.m. Tuesday, Sept. 27. Get help with resume writing, interview preparation, strengthening a job search, applying for unemployment and registering on the Job Center of Wisconsin website.

Book Discussion: Freaky Fall Horror, 5:30-6:30 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 28. Explore three horrific titles through November, then meet with other readers to share your favorite parts. The titles: Sept. 28, “Pearl” by Josh Malerman; Oct. 26, “This Thing Between Us” by Gus Moreno; Nov. 30, “The Final Girl Support Group” by Grady Hendrix.

Health Screenings and Education with Carthage College, 10:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 29. Carthage College nursing students will provide free health screenings and education. Visitors can stop in to test their vision, blood pressure, blood sugar, ankle brachial index, body mass index and more.

Teen Craft & Chat: The Anti Bob Ross, 5:30-6:30 p.m., Thursday, Sept. 29. If Bob Ross had an evil twin, what horrors would his painting show reveal? Participants will paint their image.

Sip and Swipe with the ADRC, for adults 55 and older, 10-11 a.m. Friday, Sept. 30. Participants will learn how to use a tablet to navigate web pages, check emails and more. To register, call 262-833-8777.

Murder Mystery Dinner for adults, 6-9 p.m. Friday, Oct. 14. A 1920s-themed murder mystery dinner at the library. “Death of a Gangster” is hosted by a professional murder mystery theater troupe. Dressing up is encouraged. A silent auction will be held. The cost is $50 or $250 for a table of six. Register at racine-public-library-foundation.square.site. Proceeds support the Racine Public Library Foundation, which supports the library’s expansion, stabilization and special projects now and to come.

For more information on storytimes and other ongoing library events, go to racinelibrary.info or call 262-636-9217. Some programs require registration.