LIBRARY PROGRAMS

RACINE PUBLIC LIBRARY
RACINE — The Racine Public Library, 75 Seventh St., offers these events:
“Podcast Production 101 with Community Powered,” 6-7:30 p.m. Monday, Jan. 23.
Career Development Services with Job Center of Wisconsin, 9-11 a.m. Tuesday, Jan. 24.
“iPad 101,” 5-6 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 24.
Paint ‘N’ Sip Coffee, for ages 55 and older, noon-2 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 24.
“3D Printing 101,” for grades four to eight, 5-6 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 25.
“Make Stuff: Laser-Engraved Tile Art,” 6-7:30 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 25.
Teen Game Night, 5:30-6:30 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 25.
Retro Anime Night, 6-8 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 26.
Open Gaming Lounge, 2-3 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 28.
The library is open from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Thursday and from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Friday and Saturday. For more information on storytimes and other ongoing library events, go to racinelibrary.info or call 262-636-9217.
