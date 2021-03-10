LIBRARY PROGRAMS

WATERFORD PUBLIC LIBRARY
WATERFORD — The Waterford Public Library, 101 N. River St., is offering a Memory Screen event on Tuesday, March 23.
A memory screen is a wellness tool that helps identify possible changes in memory and cognition. It creates a baseline of where a person is at so that future changes can be monitored. It is free and provides immediate results that are available for future comparison and can be shared with a physician.
The dementia care specialist serving the ADRC of Racine & Walworth County will complete these memory screens by appointment only. To register for a free, 15-minute appointment, call 262-741-3273 or email at walcoadrc@co.walworth.wi.us. Remaining dates: June 22, Sept. 21 and Nov. 16.
BURLINGTON PUBLIC LIBRARY
BURLINGTON — The Burlington Public Library, 166 E. Jefferson St., is offering these free programs:
- "Medicare 101," 6 p.m. Thursday, March 18. Dave and Kelly Zauner from Medicare Strategies walk participants through the basics of Medicare.
- "Medicare Comparison Class: Supplement vs. Medicare Advantage," 6 p.m. Wednesday, March 31. Dave and Kelly Zauner from Medicare Strategies explain the difference between a Supplement Plan and Medicare Advantage Plan.
Register for the events on the Event Calendar at burlingtonlibrary.org or call Barb Lebak at 262-342-1130.