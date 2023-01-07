LIBRARY PROGRAMS

RACINE PUBLIC LIBRARY

RACINE — The Racine Public Library, 75 Seventh St., offers these events:

Reading Challenge: “NASA’s Artemis Project — To the Moon, Mars, and Beyond,” through January. Go to RacineLibrary.BeanStack.com.

Lap Sit Storytime for ages 24 months and younger, 10 a.m. Monday, Jan. 9.

“Podcast Production 101 with Community Powered” for teens/adults, 6-7:30 p.m. Monday, Jan. 9. Participants will learn some of the standard methods and styles of creating a podcast.

Career Development Services with Job Center of Wisconsin, 9-11 a.m. Tuesday, Jan. 10.

Family Storytime, 10-10:30 a.m. Wednesday, Jan. 11.

Chess Club for all ages, 5-7 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 11. No experience necessary.

Musical Family Storytime, 10-10:30 a.m. Thursday, Jan. 12.

Learn to Type for grades four to eight, 5-6 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 12. Registration is required

Teen Craft and Chat, 5:30-6:30 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 12. Participants assemble a unique craft to take home. January’s craft is salt etching; using electrical currents from batteries to make etched keychains and jewelry.

Senior Dominoes: Chicken Foot for ages 55 and older, 10-11:30 a.m. Thursday, Jan. 12.

Retro Gaming Night, 6-9 p.m. Friday, Jan. 13. Competitors can battle to the top in Mario Kart, Smash Brothers and Street Fighter to win croc charms, posters, stickers and gift certificates. Giant Chess, Connect 4, Jenga and more will also be set up for people to try. This event is a Get Off the Streets initiative hosted by the Racine Library in collaboration with GamestersBay. Learn more at GetOffTheStreets.org.

Saturday Cartoon Time for teens, 1-2 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 14.

The library is open from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Thursday and from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Friday and Saturday. For more information on storytimes and other ongoing library events, go to racinelibrary.info or call 262-636-9217.