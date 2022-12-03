LIBRARY PROGRAMS

RACINE PUBLIC LIBRARY
RACINE — The Racine Public Library, 75 Seventh St., offers these events:
“Podcast Production 101 with Community Powered,” 6:30-8 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 13. Attendees will taught some of the standard methods and styles of creating a podcast.
“iPad 101,” 5-6 p.m. Monday, Dec. 5. People must bring their own device and needed passwords.
“Android 101,” 5-6 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 6. People must bring their own device and needed passwords.
Chicken Foot Dominoes, for seniors, 10 a.m.-noon Thursday, Dec. 8.
For more information on storytimes and other ongoing library events, go to racinelibrary.info or call 262-636-9217, unless otherwise listed. Some programs require registration.
