LIBRARY PROGRAMS

RACINE PUBLIC LIBRARY

RACINE — The Racine Public Library, 75 Seventh St., offers these events:

The 2022 Summer Reading program is under way. This year’s theme is “Oceans of Possibilities.” Log your reading throughout the summer to earn badges and prizes. Get started at RacineLibrary.BeanStack.org.

Lunch Break at the Library, 11 a.m.-2 p.m. Wednesday, June 22, with T & N’s Eggroll House. Every Wednesday, the library will host food trucks in the circle of Library Drive.

Rainbow Fish Storywalk, 11 a.m. Wednesday, June 22, outside on the library lawn. How do you show others that you’re a good friend? Participants will take a walk and listen to the story of Rainbow Fish as he learns how to make friends and share his sparkly scales. Afterwards, they will make a rainbow fish to take home.

Storywagon, 10 a.m. and 6 p.m. Thursday, June 23. Participants will learn what reptile species call Wisconsin home.

Girls who Code, Tuesday, June 21, elementary at 11:30 a.m. and middle school at 1:30 p.m. Participants will learn computer science skills.

Teen Game Night, for grades six to 12, 4 p.m. Monday, June 20. Teens can bring games or use the games at the library. Registration is required; call 262-636-9217 or go to racinelibrary.info. Visit the website for storytimes and other ongoing library events.

