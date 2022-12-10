LIBRARY PROGRAMS

RACINE PUBLIC LIBRARY

RACINE — The Racine Public Library, 75 Seventh St., offers these events:

“Podcast Production 101 with Community Powered,” 6:30-8 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 13. Attendees will taught some of the standard methods and styles of creating a podcast.

“How to Stay Safe on the Internet,” 5 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 13. From avoiding pop-ups to recognizing credible information, patrons will learn how to avoid the risks of using the internet.

Spice It Up, 9 a.m.-8 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 14. Patrons can pick up a spice packet with recipes monthly. They should visit the second-floor staff desk.

“Teen Craft and Chat: Diamond Painting,” for ages 13-18, 5:30-6:30 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 15.

Senior Movie Day, for ages 55 and older, 10 a.m.-noon Thursday, Dec. 15. The film takes place on April 6, 1917, when two soldiers deep in enemy territory race against time to save hundreds of men from walking into a deadly trap.

A-Brie to Disa-Brie, 6-7 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 15. Participants try a new cheese and to talk about books, podcasts and shows.

Crafts with K: Poetry and Painting,” 1-3 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 17. Participants will present a matching poem and painting to their fellow artists. Prizes will go to the top three performers.

For more information on storytimes and other ongoing library events, go to racinelibrary.info or call 262-636-9217, unless otherwise listed. Some programs require registration. The library is open 9 a.m.-8 p.m. Monday through Thursday, and 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Friday and Saturday.