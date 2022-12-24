 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Thanks to Educators Credit Union for sponsoring 613 free 3-month digital subscriptions. We have sold out! Click to subscribe today for only $1.
Get Now
Terms and Conditions apply.
VISIT THE LIBRARY

LIBRARY PROGRAMS

  • 0

RACINE PUBLIC LIBRARY

RACINE — The Racine Public Library, 75 Seventh St., offers these events:

Reading Challenge: “NASA’s Artemis Project — To the Moon, Mars, and Beyond,” through January. Go to RacineLibrary.BeanStack.com.

“Computer How-Tos: Windows 101,” 5-6 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 3. Adults in this class learn the basics of the Windows operating system. Registration is required.

Career Development Services with Job Center of Wisconsin, 9-11 a.m., Tuesday, Jan. 3.

Senior Bingo, for ages 55 and older, 10-11 a.m. Thursday, Jan. 5. Five free rounds of bingo on the first Thursday of each month. Prizes are awarded.

The bookmobile will be out of service through Jan. 2. The techmobile will be available at a limited number of its stops for holds pickup.

People are also reading…

The library is open 9 a.m.-8 p.m. Monday through Thursday, and 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Friday and Saturday. It will be closed Dec. 24-26 and Dec. 30-Jan. 2.

For more information on storytimes and other ongoing library events, go to racinelibrary.info or call 262-636-9217.

Submit library news to Loreen Mohr, Journal Times community coordinator, at Lmohr@journaltimes.com. The deadline for submission is noon Tuesday to be considered for publication the following Saturday.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Grandpa Time: Having a birthday on Festivus

Grandpa Time: Having a birthday on Festivus

It's hard having a birthday on a major holiday. Amy's birthday falls on New Year's Eve, my mom's birthday was a week before Christmas and poor Kai's birthday falls on Festivus, a holiday for the restivus which revolves around the airing of grievances, feats of strength and no presents.

Watch Now: Related Video

Colleges and universities ban TikTok on campuses across the US

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News