RACINE PUBLIC LIBRARY
RACINE — The Racine Public Library, 75 Seventh St., offers these events:
- Ruff Readers, for grades K-five, 4-5 p.m. Feb. 13-16 (every Monday through Thursday through April 20). Children practice their reading skills with a canine friend. Bookings are 15 minutes for a single child and must be reserved one week in advance.
- Teen Karaoke Night, 5:30-6:30 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 14.
- "How to Stay Safe on the Internet," 5-6 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 14. Registration required.
- Spice It Up, Feb. 15, while supplies last. Patrons can pick up a spice sample and recipe ideas.
- Teen Craft and Chat, 5:30-6:30 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 16.
- A-Brie to Disa-Brie, 6-7 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 16. Patrons can try a new cheese and talk about current events.
- Volunteer Income Tax Assistance (VITA), 2-7 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 16. Call 262-383-2504 for appointment.
- School's Out! Craft Gathering with Miss Keiko, 10:30-11:30 a.m. Friday, Feb. 17.
- Senior Movie Day, for ages 55 and older, noon-2:30 p.m. Friday, Feb. 17. A semi-autobiographical film chronicles the life of a working-class family and their young son's childhood during the tumult of the late 1960s' capital of northern Ireland.
People are also reading…
Go to racinelibrary.info or call 262-636-9217 for more information. The library is open from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Thursday and from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Friday and Saturday.
Submit library news to Loreen Mohr, Journal Times community coordinator, at Lmohr@journaltimes.com. The deadline for submission is noon Tuesday to be considered for publication the following Saturday.