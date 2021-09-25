LIBRARY PROGRAMS

RACINE PUBLIC LIBRARY
RACINE — The Racine Public Library, 75 Seventh St., is offering these events:
- “The Purpose Driven Landscape,” presented by Root-Pike Watershed Initiative Network, 6 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 28. Learn about Native Landscaping and its importance and necessity to water quality and healthy ecosystems. Registration is required.
- “Read a Latte,” 6 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 29. A representative of East View Coffee Co. will go over the process of roasting, the different countries that produce coffee and the importance of fair trade. There will be samples to try and coffee to purchase.
- “Getting Your House to Talk Part 2,” 6 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 30. People can bring the research they’ve discovered about their house along with questions about what else and where else they should be looking. Registration is required.
- Hispanic Heritage Month Cultural Celebration, 6 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 30, at circle of Library Drive. Chinelo dancers, a tradition of masked and costumed performances that originates from the historic blending of indigenous and catholic cultures, will perform. Latinx cuisine will be available.
To register for an event or for more information, go to racinelibrary.info or call 262-636-9217.
BURLINGTON PUBLIC LIBRARY
BURLINGTON — The Burlington Public Library, 166 E. Jefferson St., is offering the program, “Cathy Polovina: The Actor and the Assassin: Edwin and John Wilkes Booth,” at 1 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 2. Explore the dramatic clash between the renowned actor Edwin Booth and his fanatical brother John Wilkes Booth, neither of whom actually served in the war.
To register, call 262-342-1130 or go to burlingtonlibrary.org.