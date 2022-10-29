LIBRARY PROGRAMS

RACINE PUBLIC LIBRARY

RACINE — The Racine Public Library, 75 Seventh St., offers these events:

Health Screenings and Education with Carthage College, 10:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Friday, Nov. 4. Carthage College nursing students will provide free health screenings including vision, blood pressure, blood sugar, ankle brachial index, body mass index and more.

Techmobile at Boo at the Zoo, 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 29, at Racine Zoo, 2131 N. Main St. People can sign up for library cards.

Reading Challenge: Native American Heritage Month 2022, Nov. 1-30. Celebrate the cultural traditions, histories and contributions of Indigenous peoples in North America by reading books written by Indigenous authors and completing activities inspired by this celebration. Participants log their reading and activities in Beanstack throughout the month to earn badges. Go to racinelibrary.beanstack.com.

NaNoWriMo: National Novel Writing Month, Nov. 1-30. NaNoWriMo is an empowering approach to creative writing. The challenge is to draft an entire novel (or other writing-based project) in one month. Go to NaNoWriMo.org to participate with writers across the world. A write-in kickoff event for participants will be held from 5:30 to 7 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 1.

Downtown Racine Haunted Walking Tour, for ages 16 and older, 5:30-8 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 29, outdoor plaza (up the steps from the main entrance). Local ghost hunters from the South East Wisconsin Paranormal Investigation Team will lead a downtown walking tour to see if they can spy some ghosts. The tour is limited to 30 people.

“Computer How-Tos: Windows 11,” 5-6 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 1. Attendees will be taught the basics of Windows 11 using library devices.

“Know Your Benefits: Medicare 2023,” 10:30 a.m.-noon Monday, Oct. 31. Laura Mandujano from Humana explains Medicare benefits and what people need to know to enroll.

For more information on storytimes and other ongoing library events, go to racinelibrary.info or call 262-636-9217, unless otherwise listed. Some programs require registration.