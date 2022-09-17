LIBRARY PROGRAMS

 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
RACINE — The Racine Public Library, 75 Seventh St., offers these events:

“Make Stuff: Build-A-Puzzle,” 6-8 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 21. Patrons can turn a photo of their choice into a puzzle. They should bring a 4-inch by 4-inch photo to be scanned to the laser engraver for a cut out puzzle.

Talk-Like-a-Pirate Day Scavenger Hunt, 9 a.m.-8 p.m. Monday, Sept. 19.

Pop-Up Arcade, 3:30-5:30 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 20. Patrons gather with fellow gamers for a low-key, after-school gathering.

Pizza Party, 6-7:30 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 22. Patrons are served free pizza and can meet other library-goers and hear about other events and activities.

Spice It Up, 9 a.m.-8 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 21. Once a month, patrons receive a spice packet with recipe ideas, fun facts and the spice itself. Visit the second-floor staff desk to pick up a sample. The September spice of the month is garlic powder.

People are also reading…

“How to Get Started on Wills and Estate Planning,” 10-11:30 a.m. Thursday, Sept. 22. Patrons will learn more about common probate, probate court, guardianship and simple estate planning. Questions will be answered.

“Radio in the 1950s: From the Golden Age to the TV Age,” 6-7:30 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 22 via Zoom. Steve Darnall presents how the ascension of television led many of radio’s biggest stars and shows to migrate from their audio-only medium to the new audiovisual genres coming into being.

For more information on storytimes and other ongoing library events, go to racinelibrary.info or call 262-636-9217. Some programs require registration.

Submit library news to Loreen Mohr, Journal Times community coordinator, at Lmohr@journaltimes.com. The deadline for submission is noon Tuesday to be considered for publication the following Saturday.

