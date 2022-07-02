LIBRARY PROGRAMS

RACINE PUBLIC LIBRARY

RACINE — The Racine Public Library, 75 Seventh St., offers these events:

The 2022 Summer Reading program is under way. This year’s theme is “Oceans of Possibilities.” Participants log their reading throughout the summer to earn badges and prizes. Get started at RacineLibrary.BeanStack.org.

Camp National Novel Writing Month (NaNoWriMo), through July 31. Patrons of all ages are invited to “set up camp” and work on any type of creative project, not just a novel. First drafts or revisions, scripts, stories, poems or essays are welcome.

Lunch Break at the Library, 11 a.m.-2 p.m. Wednesday, July 6, with Piña Mexican Eats. Every Wednesday, the library will host food trucks in the circle of Library Drive.

“Career Development Services with Job Center of Wisconsin,” 9-11:30 a.m. Tuesday, July 5. The Job Center of Wisconsin is hosting pop-up services on the second floor. People can get help with resume writing, interview preparation, strengthening their job search, applying for unemployment and registering on the Job Center of Wisconsin website. They also offer virtual workshops.

3D Printing Basics, for grades four to eight, 5 p.m. Wednesday, July 6. Participants will learn how to create or find their own 3D print model and set the 3D printer up for success.

“Summer Scares: Stone-Wire Craft,” 2 p.m. Thursday, July 7. Participants will learn how to work with stone art to make jewelry, a mini sculpture and more. Inspired by “Beetle and the Hollowbones.”

“Create a Mini Aquarium,” 1 p.m. Friday, July 8. No real animals will be in attendance, but participants use their imagination to bring new habitat to life.

“Summer Scares: Horror Podcast Showdown,” July 4-31. People can listen to horror podcasts and vote for their favorites. Each week, the winning podcasts will move on to the next round to determine Racine’s favorite horror podcast.

Registration is required; call 262-636-9217 or go to racinelibrary.info. Visit the website for storytimes and other ongoing library events.

