LIBRARY PROGRAMS

RACINE PUBLIC LIBRARY

RACINE — The Racine Public Library, 75 Seventh St., offers these events:

125th Anniversary Block Party, 10 a.m.-8 p.m. Saturday, July 16. The library is shutting down Lake Avenue in front of the library for a giant block party featuring live music, a Racine history presentation, beer tent, classic car show, food trucks, vendors and games.

Tween Game Night, for ages 8-12 4-6 p.m. Monday, July 18.

“What You Should Know about Strokes — A Presentation with Aurora Health Care,” 1-2:30 p.m. Monday, July 18. Attendees can learn how to check their blood pressure with the library’s new blood pressure machines, and hear from a nurse at Aurora Healthcare what they need to know about strokes.

Career Development Services with Job Center of Wisconsin, 9-11:30 a.m. Tuesday, July 19. Attendees can get help with resume writing, interview preparation, strengthening their job search, applying for unemployment and registering on the Job Center of Wisconsin website. Virtual workshops are also available.

Lunch Break at the Library, 11 a.m.-2 p.m. Wednesday, July 20, with T&N’s Eggroll House. Every Wednesday, the library will host food trucks in the circle of Library Drive.

“Summer Scares: Board Game Fright Night,” 5-7 p.m. Wednesday, July 20. The library’s board game collection has a selection of horror games.

“Do You Want to Learn about Insects?,” 10:45-11:30 a.m. Wednesday, July 20. Ed Laznicka, a scientist from SC Johnson Wax, will bring his favorites for an insect show-and-tell.

“Senior Classic Movie Day: The Great Escape,” 10-11:30 a.m. Thursday, July 21.

Registration is required; call 262-636-9217 or go to racinelibrary.info. Visit the website for storytimes and other ongoing library events.