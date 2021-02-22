LIBRARY PROGRAMS

BURLINGTON PUBLIC LIBRARY
BURLINGTON — The Burlington Public Library, 166 E. Jefferson St., is offering these programs:
- Grief Support with Sandy Walden virtually at 6 p.m. Thursday, March 4. Sandy Walden leads the group in supporting each other and sharing the grieving process. Free.
- "Medicare Comparison Class: Supplement vs Medicare Advantage," 2 p.m. Wednesday, March 3. Dave and Kelly Zauner from Medicare Strategies explain the difference between a Supplement Plan and Medicare Advantage Plan. Free.
Register for the events on the Event Calendar at burlingtonlibrary.org or call Barb Lebak at 262-342-1130.
