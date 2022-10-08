LIBRARY PROGRAMS

RACINE PUBLIC LIBRARY

RACINE — The Racine Public Library, 75 Seventh St., offers these events:

“Connecting Art to Public Spaces,” through October. Mahogany Gallery hosts an art show in the youth department featuring visual artworks by local, regional and national artists.

Whispering Closets — National Coming Out Day, Oct. 9-15, appointments available. People can share their coming-out story in celebration of National Coming Out Day. In partnership with Wisconsin Humanities and the LGBT Center of SE Wisconsin, the library is collecting oral histories from Racine’s queer community. Written stories and pre-recorded videos are accepted. Complete a consent form at https://forms.gle/6qAvr9VmnyEqMfhu9.

Murder Mystery Dinner for adults, 6-9 p.m. Friday, Oct. 14. A 1920s-themed murder mystery dinner at the library. “Death of a Gangster” is hosted by a professional murder mystery theater troupe. Dressing up is encouraged. A silent auction will be held. The cost is $50 or $250 for a table of six. Register at racine-public-library-foundation.square.site. Proceeds support the Racine Public Library Foundation, which supports the library’s expansion, stabilization and special projects now and to come.

Sip and Swipe with the ADRC, 10-11 a.m. Friday, Oct. 14. Adults 55 and older learn how to use a tablet to navigate web pages, check their emails and more. Devices are provided. Call 262-833-8777 to register.

Hispanic Heritage Month Celebration, 4-6 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 15, on Library Drive, with traditional, folk, belly and pop dances, as well as tamales and crafts.

For more information on storytimes and other ongoing library events, go to racinelibrary.info or call 262-636-9217, unless otherwise listed. Some programs require registration.