LIBRARY PROGRAMS

RACINE PUBLIC LIBRARY

RACINE — The Racine Public Library, 75 Seventh St., offers these events:

South East Wisconsin Paranormal Investigation Team Presentation, 6 p.m. Monday, Aug. 8. Attendees will learn what it takes to be a professional paranormal investigator.

Lunch Break at the Library, 11 a.m.-2 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 10, with Pico’s Tacos. Every Wednesday, the library will host food trucks in the circle of Library Drive.

“Summer Scares: Young Adult Skeletal Succulents,” for grades eight to 12, 2 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 11. Participants will use a mini bathtub, skeleton and a few growing succulents to make their own planter.

“Summer Scares: Chad Lewis presents Paranormal Wisconsin,” 6:30 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 11. Chad Lewis will talk about bizarre paranormal occurrences and his strange cases of alien abductions, haunted places, mysterious creatures and crop circles.

Senior Dominoes Day, for ages 55 and older, 10 a.m. Thursday, Aug. 11 Participants will try games like Chicken Foot, Mexican Train and more.

“Summer Scares: Create Your Own Graphic Novel,” 1 p.m. Friday, Aug. 12. Supplies are provided.

Registration is required; call 262-636-9217 or go to racinelibrary.info. Visit the website for storytimes and other ongoing library events.

Bookmobile

On Saturday, Aug. 6, from noon to 2:30 p.m. the Bookmobile will be at the Health and Business Expo at the Dr. John Bryant Community Center instead of going to its Franksville stop. Then, from 3 to 8 p.m., the Bookmobile will be at Rotary in the Park at Franksville Memorial Park.