LIBRARY PROGRAMS

RACINE PUBLIC LIBRARY
RACINE — The Racine Public Library, 75 Seventh St., offers these events:
Camp STEAM (Science, Technology, Engineering, Arts, Math), for grades three to five, 1-2 p.m. Aug. 15-18 and 22-25. Participants will be shown the basics of all things STEAM at the library.
Camp STEAM (Science, Technology, Engineering, Arts, Math), for grades six to eight, 2-3 p.m. Aug. 15-18 and 22-25. Participants will be shown the basics of all things STEAM at the library.
Teen Game Night, 4-6 p.m. Monday, Aug. 15. There are games as simple as Trouble and Sorry as well as more strategic games.
Lunch Break at the Library, 11 a.m.-2 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 17. Every Wednesday, the library will host food trucks in the circle of Library Drive.
Five-Minute Horror Films, for teens and adults, 6-6:45 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 17. Jason Love from the Racine Video Production Workshop presents a collection of brief horror films.
Summer Scares: Downtown Racine Haunted Walking Tour, for teens and adult, 7 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 17, outdoors. Local ghost hunters from the South East Wisconsin Paranormal Investigation Team will guide a downtown walking tour to spy some ghosts.
Teen Pop-Up Gaming, for ages 13-18, 1-3:30 p.m. Friday, Aug. 19.
Registration is required; call 262-636-9217 or go to racinelibrary.info. Visit the website for storytimes and other ongoing library events.
Submit library news to Loreen Mohr, Journal Times community coordinator, at Lmohr@journaltimes.com. The deadline for submission is noon Tuesday to be considered for publication the following Saturday.