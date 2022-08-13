 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
VISIT THE LIBRARY

LIBRARY PROGRAMS

  • 0

RACINE PUBLIC LIBRARY

RACINE — The Racine Public Library, 75 Seventh St., offers these events:

Camp STEAM (Science, Technology, Engineering, Arts, Math), for grades three to five, 1-2 p.m. Aug. 15-18 and 22-25. Participants will be shown the basics of all things STEAM at the library.

Camp STEAM (Science, Technology, Engineering, Arts, Math), for grades six to eight, 2-3 p.m. Aug. 15-18 and 22-25. Participants will be shown the basics of all things STEAM at the library.

Teen Game Night, 4-6 p.m. Monday, Aug. 15. There are games as simple as Trouble and Sorry as well as more strategic games.

Lunch Break at the Library, 11 a.m.-2 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 17. Every Wednesday, the library will host food trucks in the circle of Library Drive.

People are also reading…

Five-Minute Horror Films, for teens and adults, 6-6:45 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 17. Jason Love from the Racine Video Production Workshop presents a collection of brief horror films.

Summer Scares: Downtown Racine Haunted Walking Tour, for teens and adult, 7 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 17, outdoors. Local ghost hunters from the South East Wisconsin Paranormal Investigation Team will guide a downtown walking tour to spy some ghosts.

Teen Pop-Up Gaming, for ages 13-18, 1-3:30 p.m. Friday, Aug. 19.

Registration is required; call 262-636-9217 or go to racinelibrary.info. Visit the website for storytimes and other ongoing library events.

Submit library news to Loreen Mohr, Journal Times community coordinator, at Lmohr@journaltimes.com. The deadline for submission is noon Tuesday to be considered for publication the following Saturday.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Never forgotten – trip of a lifetime

Never forgotten – trip of a lifetime

As the pandemic loosened its grip, the Honor Flight returned. Russ Schroeder, of Racine, was excited to be one of many veterans who have made the incredible journey to our nation’s Capital.

Ask Mr. Dad: Getting through a rocky start

Ask Mr. Dad: Getting through a rocky start

Dear Mr. Dad: My first baby is due in a few months, but I'm going to miss the birth. I've been out of work for more than a year and just landed a great job. The problem is I need to go across the country for a six-week training that starts on my baby's due date. The company is very family-friendly, but this session is mandatory. We burned through our savings while I was unemployed, and I'm afraid that if I pass up this job, it could take months or longer to get another one. Of course, I'm sad to miss my baby's birth, but I'm especially worried about my wife. She's very supportive, but I know this is going to be hard on her. I'm feeling really guilty. Is there anything I can do?

Watch Now: Related Video

Are you ready to retire? Here's how to tell

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News