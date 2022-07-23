LIBRARY PROGRAMS

RACINE PUBLIC LIBRARY
RACINE — The Racine Public Library, 75 Seventh St., offers these events:
Video Game Tournament Battle, for ages 7-18, 1-3:30 p.m. Saturday, July 23. There will be two brackets: Ages 7-12 will race to the finish line in “Mario Kart,” and ages 13-18 will battle to the top in “Super Smash Bros.” Grand prizes will go to the winners, as well as gifts and trinkets to the best competitors.
Adult Craft: Summer Reading Program Paint Night, 6 p.m. Monday, July 25.
Summer Scares Middle-Grade Discussion: Aliza Layne’s “Beetle & the Hollowbones,” 1 p.m. Tuesday, July 26.
Summer Scares Adult Discussion: Emil Ferris’ “My Favorite Thing is Monsters,” 5:30 p.m. Wednesday, July 27.
Social-Emotional Activities: Oceans of Possibilities Sidewalk Chalk Obstacle Course, 11 a.m. Wednesday, July 27, outside on the library lawn.
“Exercising to Reduce Falls,” 10 a.m.-noon Thursday, July 28. Megan Kramp, co-owner and physical therapist at Neuro Advantage Rehabilitation, will talk about the best way to reduce the risk of falls.
Take a Look, Make a Book, 1:30 p.m. Friday, July 29. Participants and non-participants of Camp NaNoWriMo are invited to craft their own books to hold stories, art and more.
Registration is required; call 262-636-9217 or go to racinelibrary.info. Visit the website for storytimes and other ongoing library events.
Submit library news to Loreen Mohr, Journal Times community coordinator, at Lmohr@journaltimes.com. The deadline for submission is noon Tuesday to be considered for publication the following Saturday.
