 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
VISIT THE LIBRARY

LIBRARY PROGRAMS

  • 0

RACINE PUBLIC LIBRARY

RACINE — The Racine Public Library, 75 Seventh St., offers these events:

Video Game Tournament Battle, for ages 7-18, 1-3:30 p.m. Saturday, July 23. There will be two brackets: Ages 7-12 will race to the finish line in “Mario Kart,” and ages 13-18 will battle to the top in “Super Smash Bros.” Grand prizes will go to the winners, as well as gifts and trinkets to the best competitors.

Adult Craft: Summer Reading Program Paint Night, 6 p.m. Monday, July 25.

Summer Scares Middle-Grade Discussion: Aliza Layne’s “Beetle & the Hollowbones,” 1 p.m. Tuesday, July 26.

Summer Scares Adult Discussion: Emil Ferris’ “My Favorite Thing is Monsters,” 5:30 p.m. Wednesday, July 27.

Social-Emotional Activities: Oceans of Possibilities Sidewalk Chalk Obstacle Course, 11 a.m. Wednesday, July 27, outside on the library lawn.

People are also reading…

“Exercising to Reduce Falls,” 10 a.m.-noon Thursday, July 28. Megan Kramp, co-owner and physical therapist at Neuro Advantage Rehabilitation, will talk about the best way to reduce the risk of falls.

Take a Look, Make a Book, 1:30 p.m. Friday, July 29. Participants and non-participants of Camp NaNoWriMo are invited to craft their own books to hold stories, art and more.

Registration is required; call 262-636-9217 or go to racinelibrary.info. Visit the website for storytimes and other ongoing library events.

Submit library news to Loreen Mohr, Journal Times community coordinator, at Lmohr@journaltimes.com. The deadline for submission is noon Tuesday to be considered for publication the following Saturday.

Submit library news to Loreen Mohr, Journal Times community coordinator, at Lmohr@journaltimes.com. The deadline for submission is noon Tuesday to be considered for publication the following Saturday.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Ask Mr. Dad: Ways to increase your fertility

Ask Mr. Dad: Ways to increase your fertility

Dear Mr. Dad: My wife and I are having trouble conceiving. After putting us through months of testing, the fertility doctor we're seeing says that the problem is on my end. I'm devastated. I just assumed that women were the ones who had fertility problems, and I feel like a complete failure, as if I'm not a man anymore. What can I do? Are there vitamins or supplements I can take or behaviors I can do (or stop doing)?

Ask FoodWIse: Saving money on food

Ask FoodWIse: Saving money on food

FoodWIse is a community nutrition education program within the Institute of Health and Well-Being at the University of Wisconsin-Madison Divis…

Watch Now: Related Video

PennyWise Episode 70: 3 of the worst hidden travel fees and how to avoid them

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News