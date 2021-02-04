 Skip to main content
LIBRARY PROGRAMS
Library books

RACINE PUBLIC LIBRARY

RACINE — The Racine Public Library, 75 Seventh St., offers these services and programs:

  • Curbside Pickup: Place your holds at racinelibrary.info or call 262-636-9217. The pick-up tent is located on Lake Avenue, upon arrival, call the posted number. Open from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Thursday and 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Friday and Saturday.
  • Mobile Curbside Pickup: Have your holds placed on the bookmobile. Pick up from a location near you. Visit racinelibrary.info for Bookmobile schedule.
  • Call Center: Call or text, 262-636-9217, RPL your reference questions we are standing by to help. Email racine_reference@racinelibrary.info. Staff is available 9 a.m.-8 p.m. Monday through Thursday, and 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Friday and 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturday.
  • Need a library card? You can now sign up for a digital library card at racinelibrary.info. A physical card will be mailed to you.
  • Internet Services: By appointment use the internet, print, fax, ask questions and scan. Fifty-five minute sessions; a library card is required. Open from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Monday through Friday, Southwest entrance by Lake Avenue (look for Curbside Internet sign). Call 262-636-9217 to make an appointment.
  • Tax Forms: The 2020 state, federal, and homestead tax forms are now available for pick up at curbside. For prior years, call 262-636-9217
  • United Way Tax Assistance: The United Way is offering tax assistance virtually this year. Go to unitedwayracine.org/vita.

Children's and teen programs:

  • Monday Doodles: Visit RPL’s Facebook, Instagram or Newsletter for doodle ideas. Share your drawings with the library.
  • Weekly Brain Teaser: Like Riddles? RPL shares one every Monday, visit RPL’s Facebook/Instagram. If you have the answer email carrie.richmond@racinelibrary.info.
  • Tuesday Tales: 10 a.m. Tuesdays on Facebook live. Join Miss Carrie and Miss Ali on Facebook live, they are sharing stories and songs.
  • Family Storytime: 10 a.m. Wednesdays on Facebook or Instagram. Join Miss Gail for weekly stories.
  • Musical Family Storytime: 10 a.m. Thursdays on Facebook or Instagram.
  • First Chapter Fridays: 1 p.m. Fridays on Facebook/Instagram.Youth Services librarians will share the first chapters of some of their favorites, from early chapter books through young adult. Each week will feature a new story.
  • Girls Who Code Club: 3 p.m. Wednesdays via Zoom for girls in grades six to 12. Join a supportive group of peers and role models to change the world through computer science. Learn to code games, apps and animations. Register at racinelibrary.info.
  • Teen Battle of the Books: Registration for Teen Battle of the Books is ending soon. Get your team together, read the selected books and get ready to battle.

All ages programs:

  • Read Woke Reading Challenge (Online via Beanstack): Through March 31. Discover diverse books for children, teens and adults. Use the Beanstack tracker app or visit racinelibrary.beanstack.org to participate in this online challenge.

Adult programs:

  • Anti-Racism Book Group: 1 p.m. Mondays online via Zoom; weekly the book group picks, reads and discusses books on the topics of racism and black culture. To join the group and for more information, email melissa.donaldson@racinelibrary.info.

Sign up for the RPL newsletter for news, resources and programs at racinelibrary.info.

