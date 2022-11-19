LIBRARY PROGRAMS

RACINE PUBLIC LIBRARY
RACINE — The Racine Public Library, 75 Seventh St., offers these events:
Teen Craft and Chat: Dragon Eyes, for ages 13-18, 5:30-6:30 p.m. Monday, Nov. 21. Participants will create a piece of dragon handmade art.
Black Friday at the Library, 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Friday, Nov. 25. Featuring free parking, forgiven fees on lost items, free printing and copying, fill a bag for $5 from the book sale nook, discounted merchandise and other surprises.
The library will be closed on Thursday, Nov. 24, for Thanksgiving.
For more information on storytimes and other ongoing library events, go to racinelibrary.info or call 262-636-9217, unless otherwise listed. Some programs require registration.
Submit library news to Loreen Mohr, Journal Times community coordinator, at Lmohr@journaltimes.com. The deadline for submission is noon Tuesday to be considered for publication the following Saturday.