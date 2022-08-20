LIBRARY PROGRAMS

RACINE PUBLIC LIBRARY
RACINE — The Racine Public Library, 75 Seventh St., offers these events:
Lunch Break at the Library, 11 a.m.-2 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 24, with food by Gibby’s BBQ. At 11 a.m. is a bilingual STEM storytime, and at noon is a technology information session about how to use library resources and other technology.
Tween Game Night with Gamestersbay, for ages 8-12, 4-6 p.m. Monday, Aug. 22. Youth can bring their favorite board and card games to play or try some of the library’s games.
Career Development Services with Job Center of Wisconsin, 9-11:30 a.m., Tuesday, Aug. 23.
“Medicare 101,” 10:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Friday, Aug. 26. Humana will explain its services and community resources available to people of all ages.
On Friday, Aug. 26, the Bookmobile will leave its Highway 31 and Spring Street stop at 2:30 p.m. Starting at 3 p.m., it will be at the Franksville Craft Beer Garden at Franksville Memorial Park, 9614 Northwestern Ave., for Community Care Days.
For more information on storytimes and other ongoing library events, go to racinelibrary.info or call 262-636-9217. Some programs require registration.
