 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
VISIT THE LIBRARY

LIBRARY PROGRAMS

  • 0

RACINE PUBLIC LIBRARY

RACINE — The Racine Public Library, 75 Seventh St., offers these events:

Lunch Break at the Library, 11 a.m.-2 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 24, with food by Gibby’s BBQ. At 11 a.m. is a bilingual STEM storytime, and at noon is a technology information session about how to use library resources and other technology.

Tween Game Night with Gamestersbay, for ages 8-12, 4-6 p.m. Monday, Aug. 22. Youth can bring their favorite board and card games to play or try some of the library’s games.

Career Development Services with Job Center of Wisconsin, 9-11:30 a.m., Tuesday, Aug. 23.

“Medicare 101,” 10:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Friday, Aug. 26. Humana will explain its services and community resources available to people of all ages.

People are also reading…

On Friday, Aug. 26, the Bookmobile will leave its Highway 31 and Spring Street stop at 2:30 p.m. Starting at 3 p.m., it will be at the Franksville Craft Beer Garden at Franksville Memorial Park, 9614 Northwestern Ave., for Community Care Days.

For more information on storytimes and other ongoing library events, go to racinelibrary.info or call 262-636-9217. Some programs require registration.

Submit library news to Loreen Mohr, Journal Times community coordinator, at Lmohr@journaltimes.com. The deadline for submission is noon Tuesday to be considered for publication the following Saturday.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Ask Mr. Dad: Getting through a rocky start

Ask Mr. Dad: Getting through a rocky start

Dear Mr. Dad: My first baby is due in a few months, but I'm going to miss the birth. I've been out of work for more than a year and just landed a great job. The problem is I need to go across the country for a six-week training that starts on my baby's due date. The company is very family-friendly, but this session is mandatory. We burned through our savings while I was unemployed, and I'm afraid that if I pass up this job, it could take months or longer to get another one. Of course, I'm sad to miss my baby's birth, but I'm especially worried about my wife. She's very supportive, but I know this is going to be hard on her. I'm feeling really guilty. Is there anything I can do?

Pet festival Sept. 10 at Island Park

Pet festival Sept. 10 at Island Park

RACINE — Billy’s Posse Inc. announces it's bringing Racine’s first pet festival to the city. The goal is to bring pet services to the communit…

What's Going On

What's Going On

What’s Going On is a fundraiser listing published on Saturdays in Community. Events held on a regular basis are not used. Announcements must a…

Watch Now: Related Video

How to cope with anxiety as we head into fall

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News