LIBRARY PROGRAMS

RACINE PUBLIC LIBRARY

RACINE — The Racine Public Library, 75 Seventh St., offers these events:

“Connecting Art to Public Spaces,” through October. Mahogany Gallery hosts an art show in the youth department featuring visual artworks by local, regional and national artists.

Hispanic Heritage Month Celebration, 4-6 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 15, on Library Drive, with traditional, folk, belly and pop dances, as well as tamales and crafts.

Spice it Up! Cinnamon, Wednesday, Oct. 17. The public can visit the second-floor staff desk to pick up a spice packet with recipe ideas and fun facts. Cinnamon is the spice of the month.

Virtual Anti-Racism Book Group, 1-3 p.m. Monday, Oct. 17, via Zoom. This book club meets every Monday to cover books and conversations on the topic of racism. Registration is required.

“Know Your Benefits: Medicare 2023,” 10:30 a.m.-noon Monday, Oct. 17. Laura Mandujano from Humana explains Medicare benefits and what people need to know to enroll.

Senior Classic Movie Day, for ages 55 and older, 10 a.m.-noon Thursday, Oct. 20. A 1967 classic starring Sidney Poitier will be shown.

Sip and Swipe with the ADRC, 10-11 a.m. Friday, Oct. 21. Adults 55 and older learn how to use a tablet to navigate web pages, check their emails and more. Devices are provided. Call 262-833-8777 to register.

Magic the Gathering Club, for grades six to eight, 2-3 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 22. This club is suitable for new and experienced players alike. Youth may bring their own cards or try out the library’s decks.

For more information on storytimes and other ongoing library events, go to racinelibrary.info or call 262-636-9217, unless otherwise listed. Some programs require registration.