LIBRARY PROGRAMS
Library books

RACINE PUBLIC LIBRARY

RACINE — The Racine Public Library, 75 Seventh St., offers these events:

Read Grateful Reading Challenge (virtual), through Nov. 30, register at RacineLibrary.BeanStack.org. Participants will practice an attitude of gratitude and learn what gratitude is all about. Participants log their reading hours and complete activities to earn badges all month.

“Alexander Hamilton Poster Exhibit,” through Dec. 4. Explore the history of founding father turned musical sensation, Alexander Hamilton.

Maker Monday, 9 a.m.-7 p.m. Monday, Nov. 8. People can explore the library’s newly expanded Innovation Lab.

Meet Kathleen Mundo, author of “Badger State,” 6 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 9.

Call 262-636-9217 or go to racinelibrary.info for more information or to register for an event.

