LIBRARY PROGRAMS

RACINE PUBLIC LIBRARY

RACINE — The Racine Public Library, 75 Seventh St., offers these services:

The 2022 Summer Reading program is under way. This year’s theme is “Oceans of Possibilities.” Log your reading throughout the summer to earn badges and prizes. Get started at RacineLibrary.BeanStack.org.

Lunch Break at the Library, 11 a.m.-2 p.m. Wednesday, June 15, with Piña Mexican Eats. Every Wednesday, the library will host food trucks in the circle of Library Drive.

A Brie-to-DisaBrie, 6 p.m. Thursday, June 16. Each month, participants will try a new cheese and chat about their books, podcasts or Netflix shows, etc.

Sea Creature Science, 2 p.m. Monday, June 13. Attendees will learn about creatures that live in our oceans. There will be crafts, fun facts and other activities.

“Music, Movement and More!” with Lisa Fredrich, 10:45 a.m. Wednesday, June 15.

Preschool Dance Party, 10 a.m. Thursday, June 9.

Storywagon, 10 a.m. and 6 p.m. Thursday, June 16. Learn what reptile species call Wisconsin home.

Senior Classic Movie Day, for ages 55 and older, 10 a.m. Thursday, June 16. This week’s movie is a 1969 classic featuring Peter Fonda, Dennis Hopper and Terry Southern. Call the library or visit the website for the movie title.

Registration is required; call 262-636-9217 or go to racinelibrary.info. Visit the website for storytimes and other ongoing library events.

The library will open at noon on Friday, June 17.

Submit library news to Loreen Mohr, Journal Times community coordinator, at Lmohr@journaltimes.com. The deadline for submission is noon Tuesday to be considered for publication the following Saturday.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0