LIBRARY PROGRAMS

RACINE PUBLIC LIBRARY

RACINE — The Racine Public Library, 75 Seventh St., offers these events:

“Adult Craft: Summer Scares-Mosaics,” 6 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 2, Adults can come in and create their own mosaic decoration. Registration is required.

Lunch Break at the Library, 11 a.m.-2 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 3, with Hydn Cheese. Every Wednesday, the library will host food trucks in the circle of Library Drive. At 11 a.m. is a bilingual STEM storytime, and at noon is a technology information session about how to use library resources and other technology.

Senior Bingo Day, for ages 55 and older, 10 a.m. Thursday, Aug. 4. The grand prize is an Amazon gift card.

Registration is required; call 262-636-9217 or go to racinelibrary.info. Visit the website for storytimes and other ongoing library events.