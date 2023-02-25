RACINE PUBLIC LIBRARY

RACINE — The Racine Public Library, 75 Seventh St., offers these events:

Ruff Readers, for grades K-five, 4-5 p.m. Feb. 27-March 2 (every Monday through Thursday through April 20). Children practice their reading skills with a canine friend. Bookings are 15 minutes for a single child and must be reserved one week in advance.

“Cutting the Cord: From Cable to Streaming,” 5-6 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 28.

“Learn to Type,” for grades four to eight, 5-6 p.m. Thursday, March 2. Registration required.

“Thoughtful Words: The Power of Poetry,” for ages 16 and older, 6-8 p.m. Wednesday, March 1.

Senior Bingo, for ages 55 and older, 10-11 a.m. Thursday, March 2.

Sip and Swipe with the ADRC, for ages 55 and older, 10-11 a.m. Friday, March 3.

Go to racinelibrary.info or call 262-636-9217 for storytimes and other ongoing events. The library is open from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Thursday and from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Friday and Saturday.