LIBRARY PROGRAMS

RACINE PUBLIC LIBRARY
RACINE — The Racine Public Library, 75 Seventh St., is offering these events:
Kamishibai Storytime, 10:30 a.m. Thursday, Oct. 7, YouTube and Facebook. Kamishibai, which means “paper theater,” recreates an old Japanese storytelling method by using a miniature wooden theater with paper story cards.
Virtual Dungeons and Dragons for grades 6-12, 6 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 7. Youth take part in a D & D campaign of their own creation with help from a dungeon master. Registration is required.
Pokémon Club for grades 4-8, noon, Saturday, Oct. 9. Youth can share their love for Pokémon with certified professors from Twin Dragons. Registration is required.
Young Adult Library Leaders (YALL) for ages 13-18, 4:30 p.m. Monday, Oct. 11. Participants will decide the shape of this group and how it will support the library.
To register for an event or for more information, go to racinelibrary.info or call 262-636-9217.
BURLINGTON PUBLIC LIBRARY
BURLINGTON — The Burlington Public Library, 166 E. Jefferson St., is offering these programs:
“George Barry: Dopamine, the WANT Chemical,” 11:30 a.m. Tuesday, October 5. George Barry will lead a on a discussion on dopamine, a neurotransmitter that controls how people feel pleasure.
“Consumer Protection: Home Improvement Contracts,” 6 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 6. Jeff Kersten from the Wisconsin Bureau of Consumer Protection will present information on home improvement practices and contracts under Wisconsin law.
To register, call 262-342-1130 or go to burlingtonlibrary.org.