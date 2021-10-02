LIBRARY PROGRAMS

RACINE PUBLIC LIBRARY

RACINE — The Racine Public Library, 75 Seventh St., is offering these events:

Kamishibai Storytime, 10:30 a.m. Thursday, Oct. 7, YouTube and Facebook. Kamishibai, which means “paper theater,” recreates an old Japanese storytelling method by using a miniature wooden theater with paper story cards.

Virtual Dungeons and Dragons for grades 6-12, 6 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 7. Youth take part in a D & D campaign of their own creation with help from a dungeon master. Registration is required.

Pokémon Club for grades 4-8, noon, Saturday, Oct. 9. Youth can share their love for Pokémon with certified professors from Twin Dragons. Registration is required.

Young Adult Library Leaders (YALL) for ages 13-18, 4:30 p.m. Monday, Oct. 11. Participants will decide the shape of this group and how it will support the library.

To register for an event or for more information, go to racinelibrary.info or call 262-636-9217.

BURLINGTON PUBLIC LIBRARY

BURLINGTON — The Burlington Public Library, 166 E. Jefferson St., is offering these programs: