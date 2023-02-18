RACINE PUBLIC LIBRARY

RACINE — The Racine Public Library, 75 Seventh St., offers these events:

The Racine Public Library building will open at 8 a.m. on Monday, Feb. 20. Social services, phone calls and its chat service will be available until 4 p.m. to assist with joining the wait list for Racine County’s Section 8 Housing Choice Voucher Program and Project Based vouchers. For more information, go to RCHA.org.

Ruff Readers, for grades K-five, 4-5 p.m. Feb. 20-23 (every Monday through Thursday through April 20). Children practice their reading skills with a canine friend. Bookings are 15 minutes for a single child and must be reserved one week in advance.

Young Writers Guild, for ages 8-18, 5:30-6:30 p.m. Monday, Feb. 20.

“Google Workspace 101: Learning Gmail, Docs, Slides and Google Calendar,” 5-6 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 21.

“Make Stuff: Laser-Engraved Friendship Necklaces,” for all ages, 6-7:30 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 22. Participants will be shown how to design a necklace to share with a friend. This design will then be cut out by a laser engraver for pickup at a later date.

Teen Game Night, 5:30-6:30 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 22. February’s game is “Pictionary,” and the theme is television and movies.

Retro Anime Night for adults, 6-8 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 23.

Go to racinelibrary.info or call 262-636-9217 for more information. The library is open from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Thursday and from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Friday and Saturday.