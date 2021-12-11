LIBRARY PROGRAMS

RACINE PUBLIC LIBRARY
RACINE — The Racine Public Library, 75 Seventh St., offers these special events:
- Racine Unified School District Family Empowerment Series, 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 18, Park High School west parking lot, 1901 12th St. The Bookmobile will be in attendance at this event. It will not be at its scheduled stops at Wright and Perry avenues and in Franksville.
- "Take-Away for Teens: Holiday Lights." Kit pickup is Dec. 13-17. Video tutorial launches Friday, Dec. 17, on YouTube and Facebook. Teens can sign up for a kit, then watch for the video on Dec. 17 that shows how to assemble the portable, permanent sparkle.
- "YALL: Santa Claus Conquers the Martians," for ages 13-18, 4:30 p.m. Monday, Dec. 13. Showing of the movie, "Santa Claus Conquers the Martians."
- "Create your Own 3D Ornament," 6 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 16. Participants design and print their own ornament.
Registration is required for events; call 262-636-9217 or go to racinelibrary.info. Visit the website for storytimes, book clubs and other ongoing library events.
The Bookmobile will be out of service on winter break Dec. 20-Jan. 2. It will return to regular service on Monday, Jan. 3.
The Racine Public Library will be closed Dec. 23-25. It will reopen on Monday, Dec. 27.