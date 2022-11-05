LIBRARY PROGRAMS

RACINE PUBLIC LIBRARY
RACINE — The Racine Public Library, 75 Seventh St., offers these events:
- Reading Challenge: Native American Heritage Month 2022, through Nov. 30. Celebrate the cultural traditions, histories and contributions of Indigenous peoples in North America by reading books written by Indigenous authors and completing activities inspired by this celebration. Participants log their reading and activities in Beanstack throughout the month to earn badges. Go to racinelibrary.beanstack.com.
- Cutting the Cord: From Cable to Streaming, 5-6 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 8. People will learn how to disconnect from traditional cable and get started with streaming services.
- Young Writers Guild, for ages 8-18, 5:30-6:30 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 8.
- Chicken Foot Dominoes, for seniors, 10 a.m.-noon Thursday, Nov. 10.
- "3D Printing 101," for grades four to eight, 5-6 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 10.
- Health Screenings and Education with Carthage College, 10:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Friday, Nov. 11. Carthage College nursing students will provide free health screenings including vision, blood pressure, blood sugar, ankle brachial index, body mass index and more.
- Crafts with K: Making the Donuts, 1-3 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 12. Participants will create donuts from recycled cardboard, construction paper and glue.
People are also reading…
For more information on storytimes and other ongoing library events, go to racinelibrary.info or call 262-636-9217, unless otherwise listed. Some programs require registration.
Submit library news to Loreen Mohr, Journal Times community coordinator, at Lmohr@journaltimes.com. The deadline for submission is noon Tuesday to be considered for publication the following Saturday.