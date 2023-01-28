LIBRARY PROGRAMS

 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
RACINE — The Racine Public Library, 75 Seventh St., offers these events:

“Coding with Blocks,” for grades kindergarten to three, 5-6 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 1. Coding isn’t just about a pageful of text and symbols. People can code using apps and even physical blocks.

LEGO Club, 1-3 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 4. The library will provide supplies.

“Android 101,” 5-6 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 31. Information session on how to navigate an android phone.

The library is open from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Thursday and from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Friday and Saturday. For more information on storytimes and other ongoing library events, go to racinelibrary.info or call 262-636-9217.

Submit library news to Loreen Mohr, Journal Times community coordinator, at Lmohr@journaltimes.com. The deadline for submission is noon Tuesday to be considered for publication the following Saturday.

