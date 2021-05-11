LIBRARY PROGRAMS

RACINE PUBLIC LIBRARY
RACINE — The Racine Public Library, 75 Seventh St., is offering these events:
- Outside Storytime, 6:15 p.m. Wednesday, May 19, east hill at the library.
- Outdoor Movie Night, 9 p.m. Thursday, May 20, east hill at the library, weather permitting. Visit library or go to website for movie title. Registration is required.
- Burritos and Books, 11 a.m.-2 p.m. Wednesdays, May 19 and 26. The 911 Tacos food truck will park in the circle of Library Drive. on Wednesdays through May. Patrons can have lunch and browse and pick up books.
- May Book Bundles: A new calendar of books bundles is available on the library website. Each day bundles of books for various topics and age groups are bundled together in a bag. Patrons can check one out at curbside pickup.
To register for an event or for more information, go to racinelibrary.info or call 262-636-9217.