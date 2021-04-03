LIBRARY PROGRAMS

RACINE PUBLIC LIBRARY
RACINE — The Racine Public Library is offering these events:
“Simply Craft with Miss Keiko” for children, 10 a.m. Friday, April 7. Take and make craft kits. Register in advance and the library will post when the kits are ready for pick up. Follow and craft along with Miss Keiko on April 7.
“Sexual Assault Awareness,” 6 p.m. Wednesday, April 7. The presentation will focus on things such as healthy relationships, consent, grooming and human trafficking.
Outdoor Movie Night, 7:30 p.m. Thursday, April 8, in library parking Lot, 75 Seventh St. Visit the library website for movie title and registration.
“Create Your Own Virtual Stickers” for teens, 1 p.m. Wednesday, April 7. Learn how to create, design and print vinyl stickers.
Genealogy Club for adults, 3:30 p.m. Thursday, April 8. Explore the resources of the Racine Public Library and hear monthly guest speakers. For information, email darcy.mohr@racinelibrary.info.
Unless otherwise listed, all programs are virtual via Zoom. Register at racinelibrary.info or call 262-636-9217.