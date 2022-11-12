 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
VISIT THE LIBRARY

LIBRARY PROGRAMS

  • 0

RACINE PUBLIC LIBRARY

RACINE — The Racine Public Library, 75 Seventh St., offers these events:

“iPad 101,” 5-6 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 15. The app store and how it works will be covered. People should bring their own device and passwords.

Spice It Up, 9 a.m.-8 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 16. Patrons can visit the second-floor staff desk to pick up November’s spice sample of rosemary.

Craft Time with Miss Keiko, 10:30-11:30 a.m. Wednesday, Nov. 16. The theme is “Thanksgiving Day.”

Cars and Drones, four grades four to eight, 5-6 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 16. Patrons will learn what it’s like to control and even program a tiny vehicle.

“Scratch 101,” for grades four to eight, 5-6 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 17. Patrons will be shown the basics of coding using Scratch, a block coding program for young ages.

People are also reading…

Senior Movie Day: “Shaft,” for seniors 55 and older, 10 a.m.-noon Thursday, Nov. 17.

For more information on storytimes and other ongoing library events, go to racinelibrary.info or call 262-636-9217, unless otherwise listed. Some programs require registration.

Submit library news to Loreen Mohr, Journal Times community coordinator, at Lmohr@journaltimes.com. The deadline for submission is noon Tuesday to be considered for publication the following Saturday.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Ask Mr. Dad: Single parents, go slowly when dating

Ask Mr. Dad: Single parents, go slowly when dating

Dear Mr. Dad: I'm a divorced mom and am thinking about dipping my toes back into the dating world. My biggest concern is how my dating life will affect my children (ages 5 and 8), so I want to do this the right way. How long after a divorce should I wait? How long should I wait before letting my kids meet someone I'm going out with? And on the other side, what do you suggest that I tell (or don't tell) someone I'm dating about my having kids?

Television Q&A: Rich-crime-fighter show didn't last

Television Q&A: Rich-crime-fighter show didn't last

Q: Several years ago, one of the major networks debuted a show about an Elon Musk-type character coming into the Chicago Police Department with a sophisticated computer network geared to catch criminals in the act with technology. It went off the air quickly. What was this show, and what was the history behind it?

Watch Now: Related Video

Ways you are shortening the life of your microwave

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News