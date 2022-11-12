LIBRARY PROGRAMS

RACINE PUBLIC LIBRARY
RACINE — The Racine Public Library, 75 Seventh St., offers these events:
“iPad 101,” 5-6 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 15. The app store and how it works will be covered. People should bring their own device and passwords.
Spice It Up, 9 a.m.-8 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 16. Patrons can visit the second-floor staff desk to pick up November’s spice sample of rosemary.
Craft Time with Miss Keiko, 10:30-11:30 a.m. Wednesday, Nov. 16. The theme is “Thanksgiving Day.”
Cars and Drones, four grades four to eight, 5-6 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 16. Patrons will learn what it’s like to control and even program a tiny vehicle.
“Scratch 101,” for grades four to eight, 5-6 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 17. Patrons will be shown the basics of coding using Scratch, a block coding program for young ages.
People are also reading…
Senior Movie Day: “Shaft,” for seniors 55 and older, 10 a.m.-noon Thursday, Nov. 17.
For more information on storytimes and other ongoing library events, go to racinelibrary.info or call 262-636-9217, unless otherwise listed. Some programs require registration.
Submit library news to Loreen Mohr, Journal Times community coordinator, at Lmohr@journaltimes.com. The deadline for submission is noon Tuesday to be considered for publication the following Saturday.