Library offers ebook service

RACINE — Racine Public Library patrons can now find in-demand ebooks available to borrow immediately with the WI Digital Library’s Lucky Day Collection.

These titles can be found, borrowed and read on a first-come basis through Libby or the OverDrive app. The program is inspired by the concept of a “browsing collection” with select copies of popular titles on display in library branches.

Within the Explore section in Libby, WI Digital Library patrons can browse available titles in the “Skip The Line” list. The list of titles will change as books are returned to the collection, so patrons should check back often. Patrons may also naturally discover Lucky Day copy by browsing or searching for a title.

The Lucky Day titles are available for a shorter lending period — seven days maximum — than the library’s other digital books to help satisfy fast readers looking for the latest releases and bestsellers. Patrons can check out two Lucky Day titles at one time.

Readers may browse the library’s digital collection, instantly borrow titles and start reading or listening for free with a valid library card. This service is compatible with all major computers and devices. Titles will automatically expire at the end of the lending period and there are no late fees. Readers can also download titles onto Libby for offline use.

