RACINE — The Lobby Sale at the Racine Public Library, 75 Seventh St., continues to offer a "summer read” or two. Whether you are looking for a plot-driven page-turner, character-driven literary fiction, a story with a strong sense of place, something that will make you laugh out loud, or engrossing nonfiction, you will find a good selection on the special displays table.
Since everyone is gearing up for back-to-school, a special collection of educational and reference books will also be available in August. In addition to these special displays, there is always a selection of fiction, nonfiction and audiovisual materials for children, teens and adults.
Children's books are 50 cents. Adult hardcovers are $1 and paperbacks are 50 cents. DVDS are $2, compact discs are $1 and audio books are specially priced. Like-new books (see the shelf labelled "new books") are specially priced at $5 or less.
Sponsored by the Friends of the Racine Public Library, the proceeds from the sales support the services and programs of the library. The Lobby Sale is open during regular library hours: 9 a.m.-8 p.m. Monday through Thursday, and 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Friday and Saturday.
