RACINE — Black History Month and Valentine's Day is the theme of the Friends of the Racine Public Library’s lobby sale for February.
The sale features a display of books on civil rights and African-American history, as well as books by African-American authors.
Children's books are 50 cents, whether hardcover or paperback. Adult hardcovers are $1 and paperbacks are 50 cents. DVDS are $2, compact discs are $1 and audio books are specially priced. Like-new books (see the shelf labelled "new books") are specially priced at $5 or less. Gift certificates are available for $5.
Sponsored by the Friends of the Racine Public Library, the proceeds from the sales support the services and programs of the library. The lobby sale is open during regular library hours: 9 a.m.-8 p.m. Monday-Thursday, and 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Friday-Saturday.
In addition to the lobby sale, the Friends hold spring and fall book sales, which include a larger stock of books, AV and related materials. Donations of books, DVDs, CDs, VHS, art, sheet music and toys are accepted and may be dropped off at the circulation desk during regular library hours. Nonfiction books are especially needed.
