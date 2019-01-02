RACINE — The Friends of the Racine Public Library sponsor a lobby sale each month at the library, 75 Seventh St., that offers discounted New York Times bestsellers.
Children's books are 50 cents, whether hardcover or paperback. Adult hardcovers are $1 and paperbacks are 50 cents. DVDS are $2, compact discs are $1 and audio books are specially priced. Like-new books (see the shelf labelled "new books") are specially priced at $5 or less.
Proceeds from the sale supports the services and programs of the library. The sale is open during regular library hours: 9 a.m.-8 p.m. Monday through Thursday, and 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Friday and Saturday.
In addition to the lobby sale, the Friends hold spring and fall book sales which include a larger stock of books, AV and related materials. The Friends are accepting donations of books, DVDs, CDs, VHS, art, sheet music and toys. Nonfiction books are especially needed. Donations may be dropped off at the Circulation desk during regular library hours.
The spring book sale will be held April 25-27. On April 25, the sale is only open to Friends of the Library members. People can join at the door.
