LGBTQ mental health is series topic

RACINE — NAMI Racine County is offering a monthly virtual speaker series that kicks off at 6 p.m. Wednesday, July 29. The topic will be LGBTQ mental health with panelists from the LGBT Center of SE Wisconsin.

After the kickoff, the series will then run each third Wednesday of each month. Topics will cover varied elements of mental health, self-care during COVID-19 and suicide prevention, among others.

To register for the virtual event and receive the Zoom link, email NAMI at nsmart@namiracine.org or mgehring@namiracine.org.

