LGBT Center offers virtual support groups
LGBT Center offers virtual support groups

RACINE — The LGBT Center of SE Wisconsin is offering virtual support groups. A number of groups (existing and new) meeting throughout the week to get people reconnected with their community.

To provide a safe and inclusive support group environment, it is asked that those interested in participating complete an online form at lgbtsewi.org. Sign up for virtual groups and select a group or groups.

Dates and times are subject to change. Visit the website for the most current information.

