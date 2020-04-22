LGBT Center offers virtual support groups

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

RACINE — The LGBT Center of SE Wisconsin is offering virtual support groups. A number of groups (existing and new) meeting throughout the week to get people reconnected with their community.

To provide a safe and inclusive support group environment, it is asked that those interested in participating complete an online form at lgbtsewi.org. Sign up for virtual groups and select a group or groups.

Dates and times are subject to change. Visit the website for the most current information.

